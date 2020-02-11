Bizman slams new Lamborghini into police kiosk, then takes selfie

Police arrested a businessman for rash and negligent driving after he crashed his Lamborghini into a police kiosk in central Bengaluru on Sunday evening. He later took a selfie in front of the kiosk, with his clenched fist aimed at the damaged kiosk.

The suspect has been identified as Sunny Sabharwal who rammed the police kiosk near Minsk Square in front of the Cubbon Park metro station on Sunday evening.

A senior police officer said that apart from damaging the kiosk, he even took the selfie and uploaded it on to his social media account. Following his post, the police arrested him.

It was a new car and there was no registration number. It is suspected that he was racing the car in the CBD, and after losing control of the vehicle, crashed it into the police kiosk. "We are collecting the CCTV footage to get more details. The wall and chains inside the kiosk have been damaged in the accident. There are no casualties," he added.

The officer added that there were a couple of accidents reported due to the racing of these high-end cars. “We are collecting reports from all police stations and are reviewing the CCTV footage. We will initiate action against the suspects,” the officer said.