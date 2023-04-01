DH Impact: Public library to come up in Kengeri  

The decision is a victory for residents who protested against the BBMP’s plan to set up a gym on a two-storey building

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 01 2023, 02:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 04:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Department of Public Libraries has successfully stopped the BBMP’s illegal plan to build a gymnasium on a civic site and instead undertaken work to set up a library on 2nd Cross Road in Kengeri Satellite Town (Ward 159).

The decision is a victory for residents who protested against the BBMP’s plan to set up a gym on a two-storey building and allot the remaining portion to a women’s organisation and to a BangaloreOne centre.

Following public pressure, the library department has deputed workers to create infrastructure for the library, which includes a digital repository.

B M Shivakumar, convener of Jayaprakash Vichara Vedike, expressed satisfaction that the building will now be utilised as a library. 

On October 18, DH had carried a report titled ‘BBMP builds gym on site meant for library’, voicing the protest of local residents.

Kengeri
Bengaluru
Public libraries

