DH Impact: Public library to come up in Kengeri  

The Department of Public Libraries has successfully stopped the BBMP’s illegal plan to build a gymnasium on a civic site and instead undertaken work to set up a library on 2nd Cross Road in Kengeri Satellite Town (Ward 159).

The decision is a victory for residents who protested against the BBMP’s plan to set up a gym on a two-storey building and allot the remaining portion to a women’s organisation and to a BangaloreOne centre.

Following public pressure, the library department has deputed workers to create infrastructure for the library, which includes a digital repository.

B M Shivakumar, convener of Jayaprakash Vichara Vedike, expressed satisfaction that the building will now be utilised as a library.

On October 18, DH had carried a report titled ‘BBMP builds gym on site meant for library’, voicing the protest of local residents.