Indian Overseas Bank observes foundation day

The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Bengaluru, on Monday, observed the 83rd Foundation Day by holding a special programme at the Deena Seva Sangha School in Seshadripuram.

Zonal manager K N Manorama, chief regional manager Prasanna Kumar Behura along with several staff members of the bank took part in the event.

The bank staff helped in renovating the building with a fresh coat of paint. The zonal manager inaugurated the well-equipped library for the benefit of schoolchildren.

The bank, in association with the Apollo Munich, held an eye check-up camp for the school staff and kids, besides conducting general health check-up.

The employees also intend to take up plantation drive in the coming days around the school to create a greener environment for the kids.

As part of the celebrations, the IOB also held MSME/retail loan mela on the premises of Bengaluru City branch, where borrowers were the IOB senior officials handed over sanction letters.