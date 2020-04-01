Karnataka govt stops workers from leaving city

The government on Tuesday said it will stop workers, especially those in the construction sector, from leaving the city.

Revenue minister R Ashok and Mayor Goutham Kumar told the media that nearly one lakh workers are trying to reach their hometowns. “The workers in granite, tiles, concrete laying and other sectors are going back to their homes. The government is taking strict action to stop them,” they said.

The minister said contractors and builders should care for the workers at their own expense. “We have already held a meeting with contractors and developers (on the issue),” the minister said, warning that the government will blacklist and revoke the licence given for construction if builders fail to care for the workers.

Officials had stopped several tempo travelers carrying workers out of the city and seized the vehicles of some workers.

“The government has released Rs 25 crore to provide accommodation for the workers. Right now, Rs 34 crore is available to care for them. They have been made to stay in marriage halls and in exhibition grounds with food and medical facilities,” Ashok said.

The minister warned of strict action against owners of sheds forcibly evicting workers from their rented accommodations.

Donations via proper channels

Revenue minister R Ashok asked voluntary organisations not to directly distribute food and do so only through the police or revenue officials.

“Don’t donate to private accounts. Instead, send the money to the chief minister’s or Prime Minister’s relief funds,” he urged. He said foodgrains will be given to Lalbagh and Cubbon Park to feed the birds. The ministers will contribute their one year’s salary to the chief minister’s relief fund, he said, while the councilors will donate their three months’ pay.