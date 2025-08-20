<p>Search engine giant Google on Wednesday (August 20) unveiled the much-awaited flagship <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/pixel-launch-event-2025-heres-what-to-expect-at-googles-hardware-programme-in-nyc-3687566">Pixel 10 series</a> phones.</p><p>Like the previous iterations, Google is offering Pixel 10 in four variants - a standard Pixel 10, a top-end Pixel 10 Pro, a Pixel 10 Pro XL with a bigger display, and an ultra-premium Pixel 10 Pro Fold .</p><p>The standard Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness. It is expected to come with Corning's Gorilla Glass Shield, Type-C port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p>.Google launches Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a series.<p>On the back, it sports a 50MP main sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and an 10.8MP telephoto lens with LED flash, a first for regular Pixel phones, which will have a triple camera module. Previous models came with dual-camera modules.</p><p>On the front, the Pixel 10 features a 11MP sensor for selfies and video calling.</p>.<p>It houses a 12GB LPDDR5X, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,970mAh battery. It supports 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless Qi2 charging capability. It comes in three colours — Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian.</p><p>The Pixel 10 Pro sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3,000-nit peak brightness, Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2, an IP68 rating, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.</p><p>It comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB, and a 4,870mAh battery with 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless Qi2 charging capability.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with a bigger 6.8-inch QHD+ (1344 x 2992p) AMOLED display with a 1-120 Hz refresh rate, up to 3000 nits peak brightness, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.</p><p>It also comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB, and a 5200mAh battery with 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless Qi2 charging capability.</p><p>Both devices will come with a triple-camera module— a main 50MP (with 1/1.31-inch Samsung GNV sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), LDAF: Laser Detection Auto Focus) with 48MP Ultra-wide camera (with 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor, macro option), a 48MP 5x telephoto camera (with 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858, OIS, macro option, 30x digital zoom) with LED flash. They will support 10-bit HDR recording, Cinematic Blur, and 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps).</p><p>On the front, they will feature a 42MP 103-degree camera with a 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor and support autofocus.</p><p>The Pixel 10 Pro models come with Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain (Pixel 10 Pro exclusive) colours.</p><p>The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available with 256GB of storage, can be preordered today starting at Rs 79,999, Rs 109,999, and Rs 124,999.</p><p>The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL owners will also get a full year of Google AI Pro plan worth Rs 23,400. All three phones will be on shelves at the online Google Store and our retail partners on August 28.</p><p>Last but not least, the top-end Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with ultra-durable build materials and features an IP68 rating, a first for a foldable Pixel series phone. </p><p>It will be able to survive an accidental fall in a water body like a swimming pool for up to a depth of 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.</p><p>It also boasts all-new hinges, which are tested rigorously for 500,000 folds. That’s equivalent to folding the phone 100 times a day for 10 years. Given the expensive price tag, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is engineered to serve customers for several years.</p><p>On the front, it sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+(1080 x 2364p) Actua OLED display with a 60-120 Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses a massive 8-inch QHD+(2076 x 2152p) Super Actua Flex OLED LTPO display with a 1-120 Hz refresh rate, offering up to 3,000 nits<br>peak brightness, and is protected by Ultra Thin Glass shield.</p> .<p>It comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage, and a 5,015mAh battery with 23W wired fast charging and 15W Qi2 Pixelsnap wireless charging capability.</p><p>Google’s foldable phone boasts a triple camera module— main 48MP (with 1/1.95-inch Samsung GN8 sensor, ƒ/1.7 aperture, OIS) with 10.5MP 127-degree Ultra-wide camera (with 1/3.4-inch Samsung 3J1 sensor, ƒ/2.2 aperture, macro option), and 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera (with 1/3-inch Samsung 3J1 sensor, ƒ/3.1 aperture, OIS, Super Res Zoom up to 20x). </p><p>It also features a 10MP front camera in the cover display and 10MP cameras (with a 1/3.94-inch Samsung 3K1 sensor, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 4K 60 fps video recording, and face unlock).</p>.<p>All four Pixel 10 models come with Android 16 OS and Google's proprietary Tensor G5 chipset with the Titan M2 security chip. It promises to deliver lag-free performance and will be able to run generative Artificial Intelligence features such as Gemini Live and computational photography tools such as Magic Editor smoothly. Also, the devices come with Android 16 OS and are guaranteed to get seven years of Android OS updates (up to 2032). </p><p><strong>Special new features exclusive to the Pixel 10 series</strong> </p><p>The Pixel 10 series boasts Camera Coach. It uses Gemini models to suggest ways to improve photos — like choosing different framing and composition for a shot. This will come in handy for naive phone users who are eager to improve their photography skills. </p><p>Further, with the Pixel 10, Google is bringing Magic Cue. It runs on the advanced Gemini Nano, an on-device AI model. It is designed to read all compatible apps and intuitively offer suggestions at the right time, saving users' time and effort. 

In India, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes in Moonstone, with 256GB of storage for Rs 1,72,999. However, it will be available a little later in the year.