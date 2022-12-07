Traffic crawls around Marathahalli bridge as BBMP begins underpass work

Traffic crawls around Marathahalli bridge

Police are allowing traffic only on one side of the carriageway, narrowing down the space for vehicle users and slowing down the movement of vehicles

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 07 2022, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 02:47 ist
A traffic policeman regulates vehicular movement at the Marathahalli Junction. Credit: Police Handout

Traffic has begun to crawl near the Marathahalli bridge as the BBMP is building an underpass there. 

Police are allowing traffic only on one side of the carriageway, narrowing down the space for vehicle users and slowing down the movement of vehicles.

“Due to the construction of an underpass near the Marathahalli junction, traffic is moving on only one carriageway. There will be a slow movement of traffic on Old Airport Road up to Kundalahalli. Commuters may kindly bear with us for 20 days,” M A Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said on
Tuesday.

Regular vehicle users are sceptical that the BBMP will complete the work in 20 days.

The traffic arrangement has considerably slowed down vehicular movement along Old Airport Road, Kundalahalli Main Road (towards Whitefield), and Outer Ring Road. 

The underpass will ease congestion near Spice Garden and help vehicle users travelling between Old Airport Road and Outer Ring Road. 

