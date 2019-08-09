Girl's hand severed as KSRTC bus topples in Bengaluru

A 5-year-old girl's hand was severed while eight others including the driver and conductor sustained injuries after a KSRTC bus collided with the median built by BMRCL for its pillars on Mysore Road.

The accident happened in front of the Nexa showroom near the Bangalore University gate on Mysore Road around 8.30 am on Friday.

The bus was en route to Kollegal from Bengaluru and had around 17 passengers in total, the police said. The driver alleged lost control of the vehicle after another vehicle suddenly came into his lane.

However, the police are yet to verify his claims. The bus went on to hit the metro median and toppled.

"The baby girl with her dismembered hand was jumping and crying on the road while her mother was seen screaming helplessly holding her," said an eye witness Amarnath M who was on his way to his gym.



The toppled bus being towed away.



Passersby, who informed the police, rushed to help the passengers and rescued them including the driver and conductor from the toppled bus. The victims were rushed to the Rajarajeshwari Hospital.

"The child and her dismembered hand was initially taken to RR Hospital where we learnt that the hand could be reattached by a revascularization plastic surgery," said Dr Sowmyalatha, DCP West Traffic.

"So we did not waste any time, and arranged for an ambulance that shifted the child and her mother to Mahaveer Jain Hospital where the said surgery can be done quickly. The Kamakshipalya police have taken up a case and are investigating the accident. They are also checking CCTV footage to ascertain whose negligence caused the accident.

Traffic was disrupted for a while until the police moved the toppled bus.