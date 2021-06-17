HC to top cop: Do police stations have proper noise meters?

The high court Wednesday directed the Bengaluru police chief to file a personal affidavit explaining the conduct of police officers not implementing the Noise Pollution Control Rules, 2000.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the order on a PIL petition filed by Girish Bharadwaj, a Bengaluru-based social activist, who stated that loudspeakers and public address systems are being used in religious places beyond the permissible limit and without prior permission. The petitioner quoted the guidelines issued by the apex court in 2005 with regard to noise pollution.

The high court observed that police officials have persistently failed to implement the rules. The court said the police were not checking decibel levels and letting off violators without prosecuting them under the Environment Protection Act.

The bench also directed the commissioner to look into the question whether the police stations that handled the complaints about noise pollution had enough noise meters. Further, the commissioner has to explain whether the noise meters are calibrated and whether police get adequate training to use them.

Earlier, the bench expressed shock after going through the affidavit submitted by Santhosh Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence). The officer had stated that though there are violations in religious places, instead of taking action in accordance with law, the police have been asking such persons to follow the rule.

“What is shocking is (that) DCP intelligence has gone to the extent to suggest that Noise Pollution Control Rules, 2000, need to be revisited. The officer wants to claim that in many places where loudspeakers are illegally used, the decibel level prescribed in the schedule of the said rules is already exceeded due to traffic,” the bench said.

The bench pointed out that the June 7, 2021, circular issued by the state police chief directed the police to take penal action against the violators. The matter has been adjourned until July 2.