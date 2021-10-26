IITPL sets up cath lab manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

IITPL sets up plant for manufacturing of cath labs in Bengaluru

IITPL said it aims to manufacture 240 cath labs

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2021, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 18:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bengaluru-based medical devices company Innovation Imaging Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IITPL) on Tuesday announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art plant for manufacturing of catheterisation labs (cath labs) here.

IITPL is a joint venture between VJ Technologies, New York, Ex-Alpha X-ray Promoters, Germany and India, and Innvolution Healthcare, New Delhi.

IITPL said it aims to manufacture 240 cath labs, which are both diagnostic and therapeutic medical equipment to treat cardio-vascular disease, in 12 months. IITPL said in a statement it now has a presence in 67 cities across 16 states in India and aims to establish cath labs in every single district in the country by 2030. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

