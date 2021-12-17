Impose night curfew from Dec 30 to Jan 2: Expert panel to govt

With the emergence of Omicron cases in Karnataka, experts have pushed for stringent restrictions to be imposed during Christmas and through New Year celebrations, and recommended to the government to introduce night curfew from December 30 to January 2.

The decision, arrived at during a meeting held on December 15, were revealed on Friday.

Members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) said that “it is recommended that there shall be subdued celebrations for the New Year 2022 and ensure that the present daily reporting of about 300 cases and the TPR of 0.4% are kept stable.”

Consequently, the TAC, in its report, recommended the prohibition of several activities: “Including gatherings/celebrations on a large-, small-scale in established venues or leased/rented venues during New Year’s Eve; special events/organised gatherings in pubs, restaurants, clubs and other similar establishments and gatherings/celebrations on major roads, malls and other public places.”

However, experts said that “regular activities and business could continue in pubs, restaurants, clubs and other similar establishments.”

Moreover, the TAC also recommended the prohibition of gatherings in the vicinity of Church Street, MG Road, Brigade Road and the parallel roads. “Likewise such similar roads, places in other cities of Karnataka to be notified by the respective DCs,” they stated in their report.

The experts also said wherever needed, Section 144 shall be enforced to impose curbs and that the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act be imposed.

Another recommendation is the imposition of night curfew in Bengaluru and other identified cities from December 30, 2021, to January 2, 2022 (7 pm to 5 am).

Gatherings and increased social activities have previously been known to trigger super-spreader events. Experts recommend New Year celebrations are done at homes and as far as possible public celebrations are avoided.

Moreover, when it comes to places of worship like temples, churches, mosques, etc, the TAC recommended not only the following of existing Covid-19 protocols but also that “there shall be 50% occupancy” in these places of worship between December 22 to January 2.

Another recommendation is “there shall be not more than 200 persons in closed areas”, or “3.25 square meters per person”.

People should not stay for more than 20 minutes inside closed spaces. It recommended banning special services and ceremonies during this period.

