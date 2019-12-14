Increase night patrolling in Bengaluru: CM to police

In the wake of the horrific rape in Hyderabad, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has instructed officials to put in place adequate safety measures for women.

He ordered increasing patrolling in the evening and at night in Bengaluru, where a large number of women professionals work late hours.

Addressing officials during a meeting of all department secretaries on Friday, the chief minister directed the police to deploy more staff at these hours, including policewomen, and avert untoward incidents.

This apart, as far as the city is concerned, Yediyurappa also ordered the rejuvenation and development of lakes.

The chief minister further noted that garbage management remained poor and asked officials to look for lasting solutions for the problem.