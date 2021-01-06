Indian Oil launches premium-grade petrol XP100 in Bengaluru

India’s public sector oil and gas company Indian Oil has launched premium-grade petrol (Octane 100) branded as XP100 (Second phase) in Bengaluru and six other cities across the country.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan launched the sale of XP100 petrol at the national level. In Bengaluru, the premium-grade petrol XP100 was launched by D L Pramodh, Executive Director and State Head, Indian Oil (Karnataka), along with renowned racer Arjun Maini at the Patel Fuel Station by fuelling a high-end car.

In Bengaluru, the XP100 petrol will be available at Bowring Service Station on St Mark’s Road, Coco ITI in KR Puram, Patel Fuel Station in JP Nagar and Sowbhagya in HSR Layout. Several prominent hockey, table tennis, badminton and tennis players of India took part in the launch of the product across the country.

In a statement, the IOL said it was the first oil company in India to launch the premium 100 octane petrol, the top-grade gasoline designed to give high-end vehicles superior power and performance. The XP100 Petrol gives the driver a smooth and powerful driving experience. It helps rev up the engine besides giving faster acceleration and boosting the engine performance significantly while enhancing fuel economy. This premium quality petrol is also an eco-friendly fuel with much reduced tail-pipe emissions, the statement added.