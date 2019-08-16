Israeli consulate takes part in I-Day celebrations

The Israeli consulate in Bengaluru took part in the Independence Day celebrations in the city with children singing national anthems of both the countries.

On Thursday, children from parts of India and Israel gathered at the residence of the Consul General Dana Kursh in Bengaluru and celebrated the ties between the two countries by sing the national anthems.

Singing with the Sa Pa Music Academy students and the Israeli children was 13-year-old Yathaarth M, who entered the Limca Book of Records in 2017 for being able to sing the maximum number of national anthems.

"The meaning of the Israeli anthem 'Hatikva' in Hebrew is 'hope'. I do hope that the partnership between Israel and India will reach new heights. I wish all Indians a happy 73rd Independence Day, and my thoughts are also with the children and families of flood-stricken areas," said Dana.

As part of celebrations, the Consulate General of Israel to South India plans to conduct a medical camp for schoolchildren shortly to promote public health.