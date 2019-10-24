It will be ‘Your Bus’ on ORR bus lane

Days ahead of the launch of the much-awaited priority bus lane, the BMTC on Wednesday launched a new tagline and a logo for the buses that will ply between Baiyappanahalli and Silk Board Junction.

With the ‘NIMBUS (‘Your Bus’) - Commute Better’ tag, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation hopes to spread awareness about the speciality of the buses that offer a respite from traffic jams on the 22 km corridor.

“To provide the necessary road space for improved bus travel time, increased public transport patronage, it is proposed to introduce Bus Priority Lane. ...A logo and tagline have been selected to the buses operated on this line,” a release from the BMTC said.