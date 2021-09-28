Jain varsity signs MoU with ASC Centre

Jain varsity signs MoU with ASC Centre

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 03:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 04:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre and College, Bengaluru, to facilitate the learning of Indian Army personnel and their family members.

These candidates can study science, commerce, management and technology subjects.

Some of the courses in MBA, MCA, MA, BCom and BBA can also be studied online by the personnel and their dependents, too.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

 