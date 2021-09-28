Jain varsity signs MoU with ASC Centre

Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre and College, Bengaluru, to facilitate the learning of Indian Army personnel and their family members.
These candidates can study science, commerce, management and technology subjects.
Some of the courses in MBA, MCA, MA, BCom and BBA can also be studied online by the personnel and their dependents, too.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Luxury car sales boom post-second wave
In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws
India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities
Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool
Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'
What happens after the German election?
India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner
'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'