Jain varsity, Wizcraft MIME tie-up for event management courses

Bengaluru-based Jain (Deemed to be University) has partnered with Wizcraft MIME to offer industry-recognised, cutting-edge programmes to train and build the next generation of event management professionals.

The university will conduct BMS, MMS and entrepreneurship programmes in event management and hopes to attract teaching talent and students from across the world. The programme follows an international-standard curriculum with a blended model of learning and masterclasses hosted by globally acclaimed industry leaders, internships and live project training, the university said in a press release.

With millennials being the drivers of change and the demand for a skilled workforce skyrocketing, the collaboration promises to deliver top-notch training and education for the event management industry, the release said.

Chenraj Roychand, president, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), said: “We are happy to collaborate with Wizcraft MIME and bring out innovative programmes that open doors to infinite career opportunities for the youth of our country.”

In addition to the professional qualification, students will also receive an industry-recognised certification, supported by the Media Entertainment Skills Council (MESC).

Sabbas Joseph, Director, Wizcraft MIME, said: “It is our chance to give back and build the best-in-class professionals along with our industry colleagues.”