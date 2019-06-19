Kamaraj Road closure irks motorists, CBD traders

Commuters vented their ire on social media about the closure of the Kamaraj Road while establishments on Brigade Road and MG Road said consultation should have been held to explore alternatives.

Commuters complained about lack of information and criticised the decision to shut both sides of the road, which has forced them to take a one-km detour.

“We understand that the Metro project is being taken up for the greater benefit. But officials could have left one side of Kamaraj Road open. Closure of both ways on a busy stretch is unscientific,” said Keerthinath R C, an engineer.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), East, Jagadeesh K V said the decision was neither sudden nor unilateral. “We have spent three months studying traffic movement. MG Road, Residency Road and Richmond Road provide three exit points in the central business district for vehicles travelling from one side of the city to another. Traffic diversions and parking restrictions were planned based on the needs of the travelling public,” he said.

One of the commuters opined that Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd should complete the major “cut and cover” work in the central business district on priority. “Metro officials should visit the spot regularly and ensure there is no delay at places like MG Road and Vellara junction,” said Manjunath Gowda, a commuter.

Consultation needed

Secretary of Brigade Road Shops and Establishments Association Suhail Yusuf said officials have allowed parking on Brigade Road on condition that vehicles waiting for parking space will not block the road.

“We have deployed 10 security personnel to assist parking and clear the road. However, considering that the space for parking is limited, there is a general perception that the business will go down by about 50 to 60%,” he said.

Church Street Occupants Association president Deepak Batavia said BBMP officials should have arranged for a consultation considering that establishments in CBD’s A zone pay high taxes. “Let alone customers, employees have not been able to reach workplaces. Parking is an essential part of shopping and restrictions will hurt many of us, especially those who have rented spaces,” he said.