Karnataka medical, dental colleges to reopen under strict measures

After having assisted the state government in the fight against Covid for over eight months, the state’s medical and dental colleges are set to open on December 1 for regular classes and student consultations.

Given that the colleges have to work in clinical environments, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has issued stringent guidelines for students and staff. The SoP issued by the varsity asks students and staff to take an RT-PCR test 72 hours before reporting to college.

The varsity has also asked colleges to avoid holding conferences, seminars, workshops and interviews till the pandemic ceases.

Owing to the threats they face, elderly and pregnant employees will not be posted to frontline work at hospitals and clinics.

Choose juniors over seniors

The university has advised the colleges to post only final-year students and post-graduate interns to work at Covid-designated centres or hospitals. “Junior students shall be given low priority and deliberately restricted to work at the high-risk areas,” the SoP said.

Considering the students’ visits to outside hospitals on assignment duties, the RGUHS has asked colleges to avoid giving too many assignments.

Given the challenges in accommodating all the students, colleges have been asked to conduct a blend of online and offline classes.

Specific instructions have been given to hold practical classes at the moment.

RGUHS said: “We have directed colleges to carry out disinfection of classrooms on a daily basis at the end of the day.”

Arrangements at hostels

All students have been asked to disinfect themselves before leaving the premises and entering the hostel since they are exposed to clinical facilities, particularly during practical sessions.

“Students shall use a disinfectant solution to wash hands and feet before leaving the campus. Hostels must provide separate restrooms for freshening up as soon as students return from hospitals. They must dip their clothes in disinfectant solution on return,” the advisory said.

Medical college hostels must accommodate only two students per room and avoid bunker cots and dormitory arrangement.

Managements have been advised to avoid air-conditioning facilities in common areas and dining areas, besides individual rooms.