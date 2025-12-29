<p>Bengaluru: In preparation for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-year">New Year's</a> eve rush, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)</a>, has extended metro train services on the Purple, Green, and Yellow lines. </p><p>On December 31, the last <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro </a>train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic, towards all four directions — Whitefield, Challaghatta, on the Purple Line and Madavara, Silk Institute on the Green Line— will depart at 2.45 am. </p>.BMRCL officials inspect Pink Line stretches to speed up Metro works.<p>On the Purple Line, the last <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/metro">metro </a>train from Whitefield will depart at 1.45 am, and at 2 am from Challaghatta. Subsequently, on the Green Line, the last trains from Madavara and Silk Institute will depart at 2 am. </p><p>While Bommasandra will see its last train at 1.30 am, the last train will depart from RV Road on the Yellow Line at 3 am. </p>.<p>Starting from 11.30 pm till the extended service period, trains will operate at 8-minute intervals on the Purple and Green Lines and at 15-minute intervals on the Yellow Line. </p><p><strong>MG Road station closure</strong> </p><p>As a precaution for the large public gathering anticipated in the MG Road area, the metro station will be closed for entry and exit from 10 pm onwards. Passengers in the vicinity can utilise the adjacent stations — Trinity and Cubbon Park. </p><p>Additionally, token sales at Trinity and Cubbon Park metro stations will be discontinued after 11 pm. Passengers travelling at these stations post 11 pm are advised to purchase return tickets in advance via QR tickets or use smart cards with sufficient balance.</p>