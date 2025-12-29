<p>Chennai: Senior leaders of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=TVK">Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam</a> (TVK) on Monday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CBI">CBI</a>) in New Delhi in connection with the stampede at a party rally in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karur%20stampede">Karur</a> on September 21 that killed 41 people. </p>.After TTV, OPS also not willing to accept Palaniswami as chief ministerial candidate; duo in talks with Vijay’s TVK.<p>General Secretary N Anand, and senior functionaries Aadhav Arjuna and C T R Nirmal Kumar, who were organisers of the roadshow, were grilled by officials at the CBI headquarters. Party sources said the TVK leaders reiterated that the Karur district administration was responsible for the stampede since it didn’t take enough measures to control the crowd. </p><p>The case was transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court in October following which the agency began its probe. </p>