Visibility dips as Delhi-NCR faces dense fog, orange alert issued

On 29 December, a thick fog descended on Delhi-NCR, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting daily lives. Commuters and travellers encountered significant difficulties due to the thick fog, leading to severe traffic jams, delayed flights, and widespread disruptions in travel schedules. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for very dense fog on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Take a look at the pictures of the near-zero visibility and eerie stillness of the Monday morning commute under the orange alert.