KMF opens high-end ice cream parlour under Nandini brand

South India’s largest milk cooperative, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), has opened its first high-end ice cream parlour under the Nandini brand.

The Nandini Café Moo outlet at the Mantri Square Mall in Malleswaram was inaugurated on Saturday by KMF Managing Director B C Satish, Director (Marketing) Mruthunjaya Kulkarni and other senior officials, the cooperative said in a statement.

The KMF conceptualised the Nandini Café Moo outlet to build, nurture and expand its Nandini brand by setting up high-end ice-cream scooping parlours. The café will cater to the needs of a multitude of consumers from various walks of life and as a premium placement at strategic locations.

The café offers sandwiches with Nandini Goodlife bread, butter and paneer, and pizzas with Nandini cheese and paneer. It will also offer traditional foods with Nandini ghee, milkshakes, coffee and tea with Nandini milk and Nandini ice-cream scoops, waffles and naturals.

Select Nandini merchandise, including sweets, savouries and other value-added products, will also be available at the café, the statement added.