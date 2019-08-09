19 baby girls get Rs 5L bonds

Parents of the first baby girls born in 19 BBMP maternity hospitals received Rs 5-lakh deposit bonds from the mayor on Thursday, under the ‘Pink Baby’ scheme.

The bonds were issued to girls born on the first day of 2018.

“This year, the first baby girl born in all 24 BBMP hospitals was offered the bond. Nearly Rs 1.20 crore was set aside in the budget for the ‘Pink Baby’ scheme,” she said.

The Kaveripuram, Dasappa Layout and Yeshwantpur maternity hospitals are under renovation. “The parents of the baby born in the Wilson Garden hospital are foreigners. So, the offer didn’t apply to them. That’s why only children born in the 19 hospitals were issued the bond today,” the mayor said.

“The interest from the deposit can be used to educate the child. When she turns 19, the amount deposited under the scheme will be transferred to one of the parent’s account if the child wishes to study further,” she added.