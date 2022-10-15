Bengaluru: Fun-filled evening marks second edition of Bhumika Club

The second edition of ‘Bhumika Club - an exclusive club for women’ by Deccan Herald and Prajavani was held at St Joseph’s Institute of Management in Ashoknagar on Saturday.

‘Bhumika Club 2.0’, as it was called by RJ Nikitha, who anchored the event, was a fun-filled evening, with a neat mix of entertainment and information. The event was inaugurated by playback singer and voice artiste Shamitha Malnad and actress Adhvithi Shetty.

The club, meant for women to meet like-minded people and gain insights about various topics, such as finance and health, saw women flocking from across the city.

“Post-retirement, I wanted an opportunity to meet new people, and Bhumika Club presented me with that opportunity,” said a 62-year-old ex-professor.

“I attended the launch event in August and since then have been looking forward to the second edition of the event,” she told DH. “It is perfect for networking with other women in the city. It is also a getaway from day-to-day life,” added another attendee.

Post an exhilarating performance by Shamitha, the event had three informative sessions — a session on ‘healthy diet hacks’ by Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, chief dietician from Apollo Hospitals; festive styling tips by Sandalwood stylist Nikitha Priya Bharana, and a talk on home decor by interior designer, Sneha Patil. Each session was followed by a question and answer segment with the attendees.

Adding to the glitzy evening was a festive-themed fashion show by Stile Strada, choreographed by Mirza Ali, designed by Bakash Ali and with makeover by Mala.

The event was sprinkled with quizzes and contests where the winners received gift vouchers and hampers from India Sweet House. The event came to an end with high tea and a networking session, in partnership with Tuk Tuk.