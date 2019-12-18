Bengaluru leads in UPI transactions: Report

The IT capital of Bengaluru leads the country in UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions, according to the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2019. According to the report, released here on Tuesday, 38.10% of Bengalureans use UPI for making payments and 69% for the people surveyed were willing to buy routine products online.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa released the report at an event organised to mark 100-days of BJP government in Karnataka.

Only 10% of the entrepreneurs in the city are women, according to the report. “This number is increasing day by day. Earlier, this was just 2%. Now I think 10% is a good number and it will further go up in the coming days,” Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said. According to the report, Bengaluru is the first choice for women in terms of employability.”

Addressing a press meet before the event, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayana said that the government was promoting new ventures by setting up a vision group for startups.