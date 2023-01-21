‘Bommai Uncle’, kids write to CM to drop Sankey flyover plan

Around 2,000 school children from Malleswaram, Vyalikaval and Sadashivanagar wrote postcards to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, requesting the state government to drop the proposed plan of constructing a flyover by widening the Sankey Road.

‘Bommai Uncle’, the handwritten postcard reads, addressing the chief minister on why he must intervene and drop the plan proposed by the BBMP without consulting the local residents.

The children believe the proposals will run the risk of various health issues. They also objected to the project as it requires a portion of land belonging to Stella Maris School. “The flyover will be built where the children have an assembly, sports practice and lunch. Another nearby school, Poorna Prajna School, will also be affected as the service road of the Sankey Flyover will fall within 100 metres of the road students use daily to cross from school to their sports ground,” the residents said, worrying about the safety of the students.

Main traffic issue

K R Iyer, a resident of the area, said the main traffic issue here is the Cauvery Theatre Underpass.

“The Sankey Flyover does not address this. The flyover will move traffic to that underpass faster, causing a worse jam on the flyover. We do not want our area destroyed as many others have been,” he said.