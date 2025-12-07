Prison warder held for smuggling prohibited items hidden in underwear

<p>A prison warder has been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle in cigarettes and other contraband by hiding them in his underwear, police said. </p>.<p>Rahul Patil (32) was intercepted at gate-2 of the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara around 6.50 pm on December 3, while reporting for his night shift. </p>.Shobha Karandlaje seeks Passport Seva Kendra in northwest Bengaluru.<p>Personnel of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), appointed on security checks, noticed repeated beeps during screening at the door frame metal detector.</p>.<p>A physical check and a scan by a hand-held metal detector revealed two packs of cigarettes (Gold Flake King) and 60 grams of a banned, thin paper-like substance hidden in the underwear of Patil’s khaki trousers, police said. </p>.<p>KSISF personnel seized and sealed the items in the presence of police inspector (prison security) Manjula H P and forwarded them to the police with a complaint by jail superintendent Paramesh H A. </p>.<p>Based on the findings, police arrested Patil under Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2022, and other applicable provisions. He was later remanded in judicial custody after questioning. </p>.<p>“The prison warder was smuggling in the contraband to supply to inmates and high-profile undertrials. He was selling these at exorbitant prices to make easy money,” a senior police officer said. </p>.<p>Patil joined the prisons and correctional services department in 2018 and was transferred to Bengaluru on June 29. </p>.<p>On September 11, Kalappa H Abachi, a staff member at the Parappana Agrahara prison, was arrested for smuggling in hashish oil and gutkha packets concealed in his peaked cap. </p>