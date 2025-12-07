Concert today to support kids with blood cancer in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Kiara Academy of Performing Arts will host 'Let There Be Joy', their Christmas show in support of children with blood cancers, at 6 pm on Sunday. </p>.<p>The concert, being held in partnership with St John's Hospital, will feature contemporary hits for the season, a time of partying and celebration, woven together with spectacular as well as the Nativity story retold through traditional Christmas music and tableaux. </p>.UG NEET: Revised provisional results for 3rd round announced.<p>The venue is Jyoti Nivas Auditorium, Koramangala. For tickets, call 98801-00995. </p>