Christ golden jubilee valedictory on July 4

The valedictory of golden jubilee celebrations of Christ University (Deemed to be University) will be held on July 4 on its campus on Hosur Road.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee will release the golden jubilee publication of the university and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health, State Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries K J George will be present.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Dr Fr Abraham V M said: “The golden jubilee celebrations started during July 2018, and we have organised the valedictory on Thursday.”

The university was established in 1969 as an affiliated college with 379 students, 20 teachings and eight non-teaching staff. In 2008, it received Deemed to be University status from the union ministry for human resource development. Currently, it has around 21,000 students across other branches in other states and countries.

Gift for alumni

As part of the celebrations, the university is offering the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants programme for its alumni students who graduated in Commerce. To clear this course, one has to clear a total of 17 papers. But as part of Golden Jubilee, the university is giving its alumnus 75% marks in BCom and with five years of industry experience one-time offer, where they can directly clear the 17th paper and get the certificate.

After the clearance of the CIMA course, they will become certified accountants in the world.

Considering an increase in the number of schools offering international syllabus, the university has introduced a BEd course to train teachers to teach international board syllabus from the current academic year. This year over 100 candidates got admission for the course.