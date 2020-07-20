Corporator Arya Srinivas tests Covid-19 positive

Hemmigepura (Ward-198) corporator Arya Srinivas tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, becoming the fifth corporator to be infected with the virus.

Uploading a video on social media, Srinivas said he was clueless about the origin of infection.

He has appealed to the people not take part in any gatherings or ceremonies like house warming, marriages, birthday parties or any other event.

Apart from Arya Srinivas, four other corporators tested positive for Covid, including Imran Pasha of Padarayanapura ward, Mujahid Pasha of Siddapura ward, Seema Althaf Khan of JJ Nagar ward and Katte Sathyanarayana of Basavanagudi ward.