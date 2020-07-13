1600 extra buses deployed for passengers leaving B'luru

Covid-19 lockdown: 1,600 extra buses deployed for passengers leaving Bengaluru

Cheeranjivi Kulkarni
Cheeranjivi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2020, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 11:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

To ferry home those who want to leave Bengaluru before the one-week lockdown comes into effect, the KSRTC will run 1,600 additional buses from the city on Monday and Tuesday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated 249 additional buses from Bengaluru till 10 am. As many as 6,641 passengers have left the city. In addition, 231 buses have been booked. 

The KSRTC appealed to the public not to panic as additional buses have been deployed. "After ensuring social distance and conducting the thermal screening, passengers will be allowed to travel. It has already been planned to operate additional buses," the corporation stated in a release.

Also read — Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to take call on extending lockdown to other districts

One can call 9449596666 for more information.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
KSRTC
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

West Indies vs England: 5 things to know about 1st Test

West Indies vs England: 5 things to know about 1st Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 