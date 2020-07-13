Covid-19 lockdown: 1,600 extra buses deployed for passengers leaving Bengaluru

To ferry home those who want to leave Bengaluru before the one-week lockdown comes into effect, the KSRTC will run 1,600 additional buses from the city on Monday and Tuesday.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated 249 additional buses from Bengaluru till 10 am. As many as 6,641 passengers have left the city. In addition, 231 buses have been booked.

The KSRTC appealed to the public not to panic as additional buses have been deployed. "After ensuring social distance and conducting the thermal screening, passengers will be allowed to travel. It has already been planned to operate additional buses," the corporation stated in a release.

One can call 9449596666 for more information.