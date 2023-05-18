Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive on May 20

The Second Chance Sanctuary, an NGO dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs, has organised a dog adoption drive on Saturday.

Dog lovers in Bengaluru can choose from a wide range of breeds, including Indies and Golden Retrievers.

Around 30 dogs will be available for adoption, and those interested must register with the NGO prior to the event.

Neel Bhupathi from Second Chance Sanctuary explained that after contacting the organisation, registered participants will receive a form. Based on their requirements, lifestyle, and family situation, they will be matched with a few suitable dogs to choose from.

While it is recommended that families with young children adopt older dogs due to their better temperament, Bhupathi stated that young couples with an active lifestyle may prefer to adopt energetic, young dogs.

All the dogs available for adoption have been rescued by the NGO. They have either been abandoned, mistreated, or subjected to cruelty.

The adoption drive will take place on Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm at the Fetch Canine Training School, Phase 2, Mitiganahalli.

Contact Second Chance Sanctuary at 9902087276 for details.