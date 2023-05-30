Italy’s national day celebrated with food, music, fervour in Bengaluru

The Italian National Day celebrations took place at the Bangalore Club on Monday evening.

The closed event had a turnout of over 300 attendees who enjoyed music, dance, and celebration. Clapping their hands and tapping their feet, the crowd sang and danced along to an enthralling live concert by Italian folk artist Eugenio Bennato and his band, Taranta Power. While certain songs kept people on their feet, other tracks ensured that the enraptured crowd swayed in silence.

Addressing the audience during the event, Italy’s Consul General in Bengaluru Alfonso Tagliaferri said that the Italian Consulate in the city would be operational in a few months. "I have put my all into it and I have to say that it is really coming together very beautifully," he said.

He recalled past cultural events organised by the consulate, including art performances, a jazz concert, and an Italian cuisine week.

Tagliaferri also promised a series of events such as movie screenings, a collaboration of German-Italian jugalbandi, and an event celebrating space. He hoped for increased collaboration through strategic partnerships between India and Italy.