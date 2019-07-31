Kids show a mirror to social ills with impressive shows

DHiE inter-school dancing competition organised in association with KMF and MSIL on Tuesday provided a channel for students to exhibit their ideas through dance.

Each of the schools presented dance showcasing various issues besetting society.

SJR Public School, HBR Layout, students gave a powerful message “control technology before it controls you.” The dance portrayed parents and their kids busy on phones with hardly any time for each other. The family realises the negative effect of overindulgence in technology only when a tragedy strikes them.

Carmel High School students, who won third place in the junior category, had the shiniest costume. While the boys entered the stage with roller skates, girls balanced their act on pots.

The girls of Kensri School won second place for their Bharatanatyam dance drama on Hiranyakashipu.

The electrifying performance on Shiva’s Rudravatara by the students of National Public School, Rajajinagar, won the first place under the junior category.

The students of Aditya National Public School performed Mahishasura Mardini, KMV Red Hills performed fusion dance on Krishna Leela. There were also patriotic dance performances.

Madhulitha Mohapatra, an Odissi exponent, a disciple of Guru Shri Gangadhar Pradhan, Guru Aruna Mohanty, said: “It is wonderful to see children been given a stage to showcase their talent through various forms of dance. I think through proper training and guidance, they can do much better.”

An ‘A’ grade artiste of Doordarshan and an empanelled artist of Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), she has selflessly devoted to the promotion of Odissi in South India through her institution Nrityantar.

Susmitha Suresh, a classical dancer under the tutelage of her gurus Krian Subramany and Sandhya Krian, said: “It has been a wonderful show by the junior class students. However, I felt that the quality of dance could have been better. But I do understand that children perform their best with whatever minimal time they have for practice.”

Once a participant at the DhiE dance competition, she is now the judge the event. Being a senior performer at Rasika Arts Ensemble, she has performed in numerous dance festivals across the country.

Nisha B K, a Bharathanatyam professional and a small screen actor, said: “The students have put up a great show. More practice can improve their dancing skills.”

It was a homecoming for Nisha as she had also performed in the DHiE dance competition as a child.