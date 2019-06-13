More women opt for MBA course at IIMB

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)' two-year full-time MBA programme has witnessed the highest number of admission of female candidates.

Compared to the previous batch, this time there is a 10 % rise in the number of female candidates seeking admission. During the previous batch, 28% of women candidates were admitted to the course, which is 37% for the batch of 2019-2021.

According to the IIMB, over 441 candidates got admission to the post-graduate programme (PGP) in Management for the academic year 2019-2021, of which 165 are women candidates.

G Sabarinathan, Chair, Admissions and Financial Aid, in his address, mentioned that in the new PGP batch has 18% freshers and the average work experience is two years. As many as 18% of the students are non-engineers.

“This diverse cohort will lead to a very interesting community,” he said.

This batch also includes around 21 students with special needs. In addition to this, 25 students have joined the doctoral programme for this academic year.

The inauguration and the orientation sessions for the students began on Monday and will go on till Saturday. There will be sessions with faculty members, alumni and other senior officials of the institute regarding an introduction to the programme, administrative matters, IIMB’s other activities, centres, committees and facilities, as well as invited talks, case discussions, outdoor activities among others, a press release by IIMB said.