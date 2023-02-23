National Science Day to be marked at IIA, Nimhans

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) will celebrate National Science Day by organising an open day on Saturday from 10 am to 8.30 pm.

IIA said on Wednesday that entry to the institute will be free during the day. Posters on astronomy, science experiments and demonstrations, telescope models, sunspot observations, stalls for merchandise and by amateur astronomy groups will be part of the day-long celebration.

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect, by iconic physicist C V Raman.

The day will also see a science quiz in Kannada at 11 am, a public talk in Kannada at 2 pm and in English at 3.30 pm. A night sky session with telescopes will be organised from 6 pm.

The IIA is located in Koramangala 2nd Block, next to Kendriya Sadan. For details, call 7798680084/ 8277146064.

Expo at Nimhans

At Nimhans, National Science Day celebrations will return after a two-year Covid-induced break, on February 28 and March 1. A two-day exhibition, themed ‘Global Science for Global Wellbeing’, will be held at the Nimhans Convention Centre from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Interactive exhibits, demonstrations, multimedia presentations and film screenings will be part of the exhibition, which will also showcase cutting-edge scientific activities at Nimhans. The institute said the public could interact with clinicians, scientists, researchers, paramedical staff and students working on mental health and neurosciences.

The event will focus on demonstrating how science is happening “all around and not just in research labs”. Entry to the event is free.