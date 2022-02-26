Nirbhaya Kendra for distressed women opens at Majestic

Nirbhaya Kendra for distressed women, kids opens at Majestic

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 26 2022, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 06:44 ist

A one-stop centre to provide assistance to women and children in distress has opened in the city. 

Housed on the second floor of the BMTC Bus Station at Majestic on a temporary basis, the Nirbhaya Kendra-Sakhi was inaugurated by city police chief Kamal Pant on Friday. The centre has been set up by the Department of Women and Child Development under a joint initiative of the central and state governments under the Nirbhaya Fund.  The centre will provide counselling, medical check-ups, legal advice and other necessary assistance to women and children facing any kind of violence. It has a video conferencing room to take distressed women’s statements for their court appearance, a medical assistance room, a resting room, a kitchen and dining and administrative rooms. 

At a later stage, the Nirbhaya Kendra will be shifted to a building to be constructed next to the police commissioner’s office on Infantry Road. 

