Nirbhaya Kendra for distressed women, kids opens at Majestic

A one-stop centre to provide assistance to women and children in distress has opened in the city.
Housed on the second floor of the BMTC Bus Station at Majestic on a temporary basis, the Nirbhaya Kendra-Sakhi was inaugurated by city police chief Kamal Pant on Friday. The centre has been set up by the Department of Women and Child Development under a joint initiative of the central and state governments under the Nirbhaya Fund. The centre will provide counselling, medical check-ups, legal advice and other necessary assistance to women and children facing any kind of violence. It has a video conferencing room to take distressed women’s statements for their court appearance, a medical assistance room, a resting room, a kitchen and dining and administrative rooms.
At a later stage, the Nirbhaya Kendra will be shifted to a building to be constructed next to the police commissioner’s office on Infantry Road.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
An untold World War II saga
US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now
Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon
Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court
Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders
UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris
It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over
Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine