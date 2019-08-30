Police mute music in 107 pubs

The police on Thursday issued notices to 107 pubs for illegally carrying out entertainment activities.

While some pubs continued entertainment programmes even after the expiry of the licence, the others had not got the department’s permission for the same.

“They can continue to run their establishments. However, they cannot play any form of music, be it live or recorded, or have any entertainment programmes,” Sandeep Patil Joint Commissioner (crime) said.

According to the Licensing and Controlling Places of Public Entertainment (Bangalore City) Order 2005, all places of public entertainment must get a license for entertainment through the police commissioner’s office.

The Supreme Court had also upheld this order on January 25, 2018.

The licenses of all the pubs in question had expired in the past few months, but they continued to play the music, Patil said.

The license may be rejected for not obtaining the fire safety NOC, the occupancy certificate, or playing music above the set decibel limit, the officer added.

“Sixty per cent of these pubs are located on the MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Indiranagar and Koramangala and were causing a nuisance. Now that we have served notices, we have instructed the jurisdictional DCPs and inspectors to keep a check on these establishments and notify of any violations,” Patil said.

Further action will be taken if they do not comply with the notices. All conditions of public entertainment in pubs and bars must be strictly enforced, the officer added.