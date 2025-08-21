<p>Bhind: A man from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's Helpline for getting just one laddoo instead of two in a packet as part of Independence Day celebrations.</p>.<p>Officials on Thursday said Kamlesh Kushwaha, aggrieved over not getting the customary two laddoos during the Independence Day event in Naudha village, lodged the complaint against the sarpanch and secretary.</p>.Peak Bengaluru moment: Virtual receptionist at hotel sparks funny banter on social media.<p>After the complaint, one kilogram of laddoos was bought for further distribution, but Kushwaha refused to accept it, said panchayat secretary Ravindra Shrivastava.</p>.<p>"Kushwaha is the in habit of doing such things. He has so far filed 107 complaints with the CM helpline on various issues," Shrivastava added.</p>