Rao meets Kashmiris in Bengaluru, assures safety

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao met a group of Kashmiris on Wednesday and assured them of safety in the wake of Article 370 having been scrapped.

Rao, accompanied by additional commissioners of police from East and West zones and the deputy commissioner of police (administration), sat with a 12-member group of the Kashmiri Trade Federation and promised them all help. The group consisted of businessmen, professionals and students.

Bengaluru is home to about 10,000 Kashmiris, most of them are students while a few are businessmen or professionals. The Kashmiris told the police chief that while they hadn't faced any problems in Bengaluru, they were worried about their families back home.

Rao appointed DCP (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat as the nodal officer for Kashmiris living in Bengaluru. He asked the delegation to circulate her phone number by WhatsApp and on social media so that anyone can reach out to her if the need arises.

Rao said: "We assured them that we will address any problem that they face. They are free to contact me or the jurisdictional DCP."

The commissioner urged the Kashmiris not to believe rumours and fake news spread on social media.