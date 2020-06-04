'RTE students denied online classes'

Some private schools in the city have been accused of denying online classes to students who could not pay fees for the 2020-21 academic year.

Most students excluded from online classes are those admitted under the Right To Education (RTE) Act. Their parents have filed complaints with the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) and the RTE Students’ and Parents’ Association.

“The children (admitted under the RTE) need not pay the fee, but some schools are refusing to include these students in online classes,” said Yogananda from RTE Students’ and Parents’ Association, adding that the schools are holding online classes only to collect the fee and maintain the pretence of accountability. He urged the government to act against such schools.

Meanwhile, many parents have left messages on the Facebook page of Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, urging fee regulation.

“Considering the financial crises parents are facing, the government should implement fee regulation guideline and fix the fees at least for 2020-21 academic year based on the number of academic days available,” wrote a parent. “Even if they reopen the school, I will not send my child until we find some solution to this pandemic. When this is the case, why should I pay the complete term fee?” asked another parent.