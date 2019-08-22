SJP platinum jubilee celebration today

Alumni from the sound and cinematography department of Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic in Bengaluru have come together to celebrate the platinum jubilee of the institute.

The institute, popularly known as SJP, is celebrating 75 years since its inception.

A group of like-minded old students of the department decided to celebrate the platinum year. Celebrations will be held on August 22 at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, where hundreds of old students are scheduled to gather.

“We have invited the scion of the Kingdom of Mysore, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, for the celebrations,” said B S Basavaraju, an alumnus of the sound and cinematography department, who worked as cinematographer for several Kannada movies with renowned directors like Puttanna Kanagal.

“Though there is no old students’ association in the college, some like-minded alumni joined hands and decided to celebrate the existence of our college, which gave life to thousands of us in the last 75 years,” added Basavaraju.

The institute was set up in 1943. Classes began on August 2 that year. SJP is the first institute in South East Asia to start a sound and cinematography department. In the beginning, it was just the cinematography department, which later added sound engineering, and was renamed as the department of sound and cinematography.

The institute started with over 14 different departments.

For the platinum jubilee, students pursuing courses at the institute at present, are invited too.