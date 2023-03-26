Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar on March 26

Children and adults will try their hand at 30 traditional games at the Aikya Games Adda in JP Nagar on Sunday. These include alugulimane, gilli danda and hopscotch.

Dr Swapna Udaykumar, Director of the non-profit Aikya School, says, “Traditional games are sustainable, and can include people of any age group or intellectual capacity. It’s also a way to revive our tradition and culture. These were all group games, before games for individuals (such as video games) came in.”

The school had conducted two such events previously within their own premises near Electronic City. The Sunday event is meant to take it to a larger crowd.

Dr Swapna Udaykumar says that games like alugulimane improves younger children’s intelligence and older people’s mental capacity. “Traditional games improve several aspects like focus, balance and brain coordination” she says. “They can also be tailored for children with intellectual disabilities. In our previous events, we found these children participated on their own enthusiastically, whereas they are usually difficult to instruct.”

While 150 people have already registered for the event, walk-ins are allowed. The event, supported by the organisation ‘Will at Work’, will be held at Aradhana School Grounds, JP Nagar, near L&T South City, from 3-7 pm.