Karnataka Social and Educational Survey: High Court allows survey but makes participation voluntary, data confidential

<p>The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday refused to interdict the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/network-glitch-affects-launch-of-karnataka-social-educational-survey-in-belagavi-3738617"> Social and Educational Survey</a> in the state but imposed conditions, including that data collection shall be strictly voluntary and data collected shall be kept confidential.</p><p>A division bench headed by the Chief Justice directed the Backward Classes Commission to file an affidavit within one working day, clearly disclosing the steps taken ensuring that the data collected is kept confidential and will not be accessed by any person other than the commission.</p><p>The court also directed the commission to issue a public notification, stating that participation in the survey is voluntary and no person is obligated to disclose any information.</p>