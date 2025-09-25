Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Social and Educational Survey: High Court allows survey but makes participation voluntary, data confidential

The High Court refuses to stay the Social and Educational Survey, imposing strict safeguards to ensure confidentiality and voluntary participation
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 11:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 11:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Courtsurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us