Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Ladakh statehood row | 'Jailed Sonam Wangchuk more problematic than free Sonam Wangchuk', says activist

"They may be clever in making somebody else a scapegoat, but they are not wise", said Wangchuk.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 11:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 11:50 IST
India NewsGovernmentLadakhstatehoodSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us