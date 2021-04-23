Uber promises elders 25,000 free rides for vaccine

Uber promises elders 25,000 free rides for Covid-19 vaccine

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 23 2021, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 03:31 ist
Credit: iStock photo.

Uber says it will provide 25,000 free rides in the next few months to facilitate the travel of vulnerable and disadvantaged elderly people to and from their nearest vaccination centres in 19 cities, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru. 

The ride-hailing firm entered into a partnership with HelpAge India in this regard on Thursday, according to a statement.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uber
Bengaluru
Mangaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 