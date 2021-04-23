Uber promises elders 25,000 free rides for Covid-19 vaccine

Uber says it will provide 25,000 free rides in the next few months to facilitate the travel of vulnerable and disadvantaged elderly people to and from their nearest vaccination centres in 19 cities, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru.
The ride-hailing firm entered into a partnership with HelpAge India in this regard on Thursday, according to a statement.
