<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti, who is the prime accused in Sabarimala gold missing cases, was taken into custody by the special investigation team probing the case on Thursday. </p><p>Potti is likely to be arrested. He was taken into custody by the SIT from his home at Pulimath in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram. He was being quizzed till late in the evening. </p><p>The probe by Travancore Devaswom Board vigilance wing earlier found that gold from the platings of the Sabarimala Ayyaapa temple were missing after it was given to Potti again for gold plating. </p><p>The gold extracted from the platings was suspected to be given to Bengaluru native Kalpesh. TDB officials were also arraigned in the two cases pertaining to the missing of gold from the 'Dwarapalaka' idols and door frames. </p>