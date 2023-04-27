MCC violations in B'luru: Excise dept seizes Rs 8 crore worth liquor

Ever since Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was declared, the Excise department has seized 2.86 lakh litres liquor worth more than Rs 8 crore, allegedly to be used to induce voters, violating the MCC, in Mysuru district.
The Static Surveillance Teams (SST) seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.57 crore; the Flying Squads (FS) seized Rs 68.59 lakh cash, freebies including cookers, dress materials and others; the police seized Rs 1.39 lakh in cash and also freebies including sarees, dothis and others. The police also seized 20.84 kg drugs.
The authorities have released a cash of Rs 80.42 lakh to the respective persons from whom the cash was seized, after verification.
