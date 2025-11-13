Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Nithari killings: Surendra Koli walks out of jail after Supreme Court acquittal

Jail superintendent Brijesh Kumar confirmed that Koli walked out of the facility around 7.20 pm on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 07:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 07:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNoida

Follow us on :

Follow Us