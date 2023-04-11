MEMU train cancellation, rescheduling and diversion

The following MEMU trains will be cancelled due to line and power block for temporary girder insertion and removal between Devangonthi and Malur stations:

April 19 and 26: Train numbers 06528 SMVT Bengaluru-Bangarpet, 06289 Bangarpet-Kuppam, and 06292 Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru.

April 26: Train numbers 01782 Bangarpet-Marikuppam, 01772 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru, and 06396 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam.

Partial cancellation

Train No 01793 Marikuppam–KR Puram MEMU Special, commencing journey on April 26, will originate from Bangarapet at its scheduled time.

Train No 12028 KSR Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express will be rescheduled by 100 minutes on April 26.

Train No 12608 KSR Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central Lalbagh Daily Express will be rescheduled by 90 minutes on April 26.

Train No 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Daily Superfast Express will be rescheduled by 30 minutes on April 26.

Train diversion

Train No 16525 Kanniyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Kaveri Daily Express, commencing journey on April 25, won’t stop at Tirupattur, Kuppam, Bangarpet, Malur, Whitefield and KR Puram.