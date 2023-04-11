MEMU train cancellation, rescheduling and diversion

The following MEMU trains will be cancelled due to line and power block for temporary girder insertion and removal between Devangonthi and Malur stations

  Apr 11 2023
The following MEMU trains will be cancelled due to line and power block for temporary girder insertion and removal between Devangonthi and Malur stations: 

April 19 and 26: Train numbers 06528 SMVT Bengaluru-Bangarpet, 06289 Bangarpet-Kuppam, and 06292 Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru. 

April 26: Train numbers 01782 Bangarpet-Marikuppam, 01772 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru, and 06396 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam. 

Partial cancellation 

Train No 01793 Marikuppam–KR Puram MEMU Special, commencing journey on April 26, will originate from Bangarapet at its scheduled time. 

Train No 12028 KSR Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express will be rescheduled by 100 minutes on April 26. 

Train No 12608 KSR Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central Lalbagh Daily Express will be rescheduled by 90 minutes on April 26. 

Train No 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Daily Superfast Express will be rescheduled by 30 minutes on April 26. 

Train diversion

Train No 16525 Kanniyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Kaveri Daily Express, commencing journey on April 25, won’t stop at Tirupattur, Kuppam, Bangarpet, Malur, Whitefield and KR Puram. 

